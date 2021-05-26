Limerick Weather: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

IT will be mostly cloudy today with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle, especially along southwestern coasts. The best of the dry and brighter weather will be in northern and eastern parts of Munster. With drier conditions developing for most places towards evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The next few days will be changeable with rain and showers at times, becoming drier over the weekend as temperatures gradually increase.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells for most, cloud will thicken in Munster with rain developing here overnight. Some mist and fog will likely form in light southeast or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of three to six degrees, less cold in the southwest.

As for tomorrow, it will be dry with sunny spells to begin in many areas. However rain in Munster will slowly spread northeastwards to other areas through the day as a moderate southeast breeze picks up. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, possibly reaching a degree higher in sunshine before the arrival of rain.

