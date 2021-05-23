Gardai in Limerick village investigate brazen theft of tools from jeep

GARDAI are investigating the brazen theft of several tools from a jeep during broad daylight.

The incident, which occurred recently, has been highlighted to warn people and to show how quickly thieves and criminals can act if given an opportunity.

"They can blend into an area for instance," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who outlined what happened in the recent case.

"A man was carrying his property from his jeep into his home in the Patrickswell area. This was at 12.10, in broad

daylight. He noticed a female passing by but he didn’t think anything of it. He had left his jeep unlocked and when he came back out to his jeep a short time larer he discovered some of his tools were missing," she said.

"He just could not believe how quickly she worked and got away," added Sgt Leetch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrickswell garda station.