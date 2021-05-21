Limerick council 'clarifies' reported plans for outdoor performance space at People's Park

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

‘Lark in the Park’ took place in 1991 in People’s Park. Below, the poster

An outdoor performance space could be installed in the People's Park

LIMERICK City and County Council has moved to clarify reports that it plans to install an outdoor performance space at the People's Park.

The suggestion has been met with some criticism on social media this Friday and a number of councillors say they have sought further information from the local authority.

In a statement, published online, the council has insisted that no definite plans are in place.

"The People’s Park is one of Limerick City’s greatest assets and public amenities and it is the Council’s intention that this remains. At this time we can confirm that Limerick City and County Council has no firm proposals for any changes in the People’s Park," it reads.

However, the statement confirms that funding is being sought from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and that one proposal under consideration would be to locate an outdoor performance space in a city centre location.

The People's Park has been cited as one potential location for the space, subject to consent.

"The Council has sought expressions of interest for a specialist to advise the Council on putting a proposal together and to consult with the public and all stakeholders. If the funding application is successful the Council will engage further with the public in a consultation process to determine the most appropriate project and to take the project through the planning process," reads the statement.