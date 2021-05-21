Funding confirmed for Limerick Tidy Towns groups as national competition returns
Minister Heather Humpreys launched the 2021 SuperValu Tidy Town in Glaslough, County Monaghan
NEARLY 50 Tidy Towns committees across Limerick are to receive funding of up €1,000 ahead of this year's national competition.
The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced the return of the competition which was cancelled last year due to Covid-19
Special arrangements have been put in place to ensure the return of the competition this year, with the overall winners due to be announced before the end of the year.
Sponsored by SuperValu, the competition will take place in the same format as previous years, albeit with a specific emphasis on electronic entry and remote adjudication of each entry.
Groups and volunteers should continue to adhere to public health guidelines as they have done since the onset of the Pandemic.
Minister @HHumphreysFG @DeptRCD & @SuperValuIRL launched the 2021 SuperValu TidyTowns Competition in Glaslough, Co Monaghan— TidyTowns Ireland (@TidyTownsIre) May 21, 2021
See https://t.co/xnM42WwkF6 for more details#tidytowns21 pic.twitter.com/JgFM4Qefbs
Announcing details of this year's competition, Minister Humphreys confirmed there will be a new award category aimed at groups that have continued to serve and look after their communities despite the difficulties posed by Covid-19.
The Minister has also introduced a special prize for young people, which was committed to under Our Rural Future – the Government’s ambitious new strategy for Rural Ireland and she has announced a €1 million fund in December to further support the Tidy Towns groups in Limerick and across the country.
Speaking in Glaslough, County Monaghan which won the overall award in 2019, Minister Humphreys said: “Missing out on the competition last year was very disappointing for everyone associated with Tidy Towns. That’s why I am delighted to announce that this iconic competition is back. I am sure the thousands of volunteers around the country are relieved that we have finally reached the point where we can launch the 2021 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition and are excited for the months ahead."
Ms Humphreys added: “While the last year has been so challenging for everyone, I know that so many Tidy Towns volunteers the length and breadth of the country have continued to look after their communities. Many groups have been unable to deliver on the projects they had planned due to Covid-19. That will not impact in any shape or form on this year’s competition and I am encouraging each and every one of the 987 registered groups across the country to enter once again.”
Also speaking at the launch today, Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu, said: “As one of the longest-running community and sustainability initiatives in Ireland, Tidy Towns is an incredibly important programme that all of us at SuperValu are immensely proud to be a part of. At its heart, Tidy Towns is the public expression of the work countless individuals undertake to make our communities better places in which to work and live. Following a year like no other, this year’s competition is about recognising work of volunteers who have continued in every way possible and collectively help to lift the mood of the nation.”
The 48 Tidy Towns groups in Limerick which will received funding are:
Annacotty Tidy Village Committee
Castleconnell Tidy Towns Committee
Caherconlish Tidy Towns
Caherdavin Community Group
Meadowbrook Residents Corbally
Murroe Tidy Towns Association
Our Lady of Lourdes Community Service Group
Moyross Residence Alliance
Moyross Residents Forum
Southill Tidy Towns Group
Gouldavoher Residence Association
Abbeyfeale Tidy Towns Committee
Adare Tidy Towns & Development Association
Anglesboro Tidy Towns Committee
Askeaton Heritage & Tidy Towns
Athea Tidy Towns
Ballyhahill Development Association
Ballyorgan Tidy Towns Group
Ballysteen Tidy Village Assocaiton
Bruff Tidy Towns
Cappamore Tidy Towns Committee
Clarina Tidy Towns Committee
Croagh Community Council
Croom Community Development Association
Donoghmore,Knockea,Roxboro Community Association
Doon Tidy Towns Committee
Dromcollogher Tidy Towns
Elton Tidy Towns
Foynes & District Community Council
Galbally Tidy Towns
Garrienderk Community Development
Glenbrohane Tidy Towns Group
Glenroe Tidy Towns Glenroe Community Council
Glin Development Association
Kilbehenny Tidy Towns
Kilfinane Tidy Towns Committee
Kilmallock Tidy Towns
Kilmeedy Development Association
Knocklong Tidy Towns
Mountcollins Tidy Towns
Kilteely Tidy Towns
Oola Tidy Towns
Kilcornan Tidy Towns Action Group
Rockhill Bruree Tidy Towns
Tournafulla Tidy Towns Committee
Ballyagran TidyTowns
Ballingarry Tidy Towns Association
Templeglantine Community Council
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on