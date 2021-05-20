BREAKING: Limerick man admits murdering his brother in village stabbing

A 31-year-old Limerick man has pleaded guilty to murdering his brother in what a barrister has described as a "tragic" case.

When arraigned at the Central Criminal Court this Thursday, Gerard Lynch, aged 31, who has an address at Main Street, Pallaskenry, admitted the murder of Willie Lynch at Main Street, Pallaskenry on December 30, 2017.

The 35-year-old victim, who was well known in Pallaskenry, was found dead at his home in the village having sustained stab wounds during what gardai believe was a violent altercation.

After the defendant, who wore a black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms, pleaded guilty to the single charge, his barrister Mark Nicholas SC told Mr Justice Michael White it is a "tragic case" involving a family.

Although the mandatory penalty for murder is life imprisonment, Mr Nicholas said he would like to put certain matters before the court that might be used in a "different forum in the future".

A sentence hearing will take place on Monday, October 11.