Sponsor a virtual sunflower to help support Limerick's Milford Hospice

TOGETHER for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, has launched a Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden to help raise much needed funds.

The online space has been created for people to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one, whilst helping to raise much-needed funds for local hospice and home care services in Limerick and throughout the country this June.

The Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden campaign has been launched to raise funds for Hospice Sunflower Days, whilst also recognising the difficult year families and communities have faced.

Together, 26 hospices nationwide, including Milford Care Centre, have joined to provide an online space where loved ones can be remembered and precious memories celebrated, reminding us that we are not alone.

During June, members of the public are invited to dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one and make a donation to their local hospice at togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

These dedications can be shared with friends or family members to let them know they are in your thoughts, with every euro raised going directly to the local hospice service.

Celebrate precious memories of your loved one this summer and dedicate a virtual sunflower in our online remembrance garden and support your local hospice for Hospice Sunflower Days at https://t.co/iB3etKwnlt Every Euro Raised locally, stays locally. #sunflowerdays pic.twitter.com/3YZZdwTHr7 — Together For Hospice (@TogetherHospice) May 17, 2021

The initiative was prompted by the cancellation of the annual Hospice Sunflower Days on-street collection for the second year in a row, and the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Hospices nationwide and their ability to fundraise.

Hospice Sunflower Days is slightly different this year, so be sure to keep an eye out for your local hospice’s activities for more information on what is happening throughout Hospice Sunflower Days this June.

Coordinated by Together for Hospice, the National Hospice Movement, this new remembrance campaign aims to raise much needed funds for hospice and specialist palliative home care services nationwide.

Speaking about the new campaign, broadcaster and Sunflower Days ambassador, Mary Kennedy, commented: “I am delighted once again to support Hospice Sunflower Days for this year’s Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden. During this difficult time it is more important than ever to show our support for one another and for hospice and home care services throughout the country. Together we can make a real difference to those in hospice care and their families, so I encourage everyone to log onto the website and dedicate a virtual sunflower this June.”

Mary O’Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre, commented: “The last year has been incredibly challenging for many people in our communities and our intention is that this Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden will provide a poignant and meaningful space for members of the community to remember loved ones, whilst also supporting the integral work of local hospice and specialist palliative community services. Together we remember all those we have lost and together we can make a real

difference to those in hospice care and their families”.

For more information and details click here.