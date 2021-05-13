Suspended prison sentence for Limerick pensioner caught driving while disqualified

A GREAT-GRANDFATHER from County Limerick received a suspended prison sentence after he was convicted, at Tullamore District Court, of multiple road traffic charges.

Richard O'Brien, aged 71, Lower Maiden Street, Newcastle West was visiting his daughter in Tullamore on April 21 2021 when he was stopped at Cloncollig. He was uninsured and did not have a driving licence and subsequently failed to produce them to gardai.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was visiting his daughter who was unwell. He had driven a short distance to a shop when he was stopped. He very much regrets what he did.

Mr Farrelly went on to explain that Mr O'Brien suffers from a number of serious medical conditions including heart disease and diabetes.

The defendant had 28 previous convictions including four for no insurance. The last conviction was at Newcastle West court when he was disqualified from driving for four years for driving without insurance.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that Mr O'Brien was also driving while disqualified. In addition to the suspended prison sentence she imposed a four year disqualification.