Investigation underway following death of man in Limerick city centre

AN investigation is underway after a man died outside Colbert Station in Limerick city centre after becoming unwell.

Emergency services attended the scene - at the plaza outside the bus and rail station - shortly after they were alerted at around 8pm on Wednesday.

"Gardaí and persons at the scene administered CPR but the man passed away. Ambulance personnel arrived and his body was removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick," said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí attached to Roxboro Road are investigating all of the circumstances relating to the man's death and the local coroner, John McNamara, has been notified.

While there is nothing to suggest the man's death was suspicious, gardai are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination which will be carried out at UHL.

The area where the man died was preserved for a number of hours last night to facilitate garda enquiries at the scene.