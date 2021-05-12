Limerick council pays over €13k to reconnect utilities to vacant homes

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed it paid an average of €537.63 to reconnect or disconnect vacant homes to the electricity and gas networks last year.

Figures supplied to Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson revealed that in 2020, the cost of reconnecting or disconnecting long-term vacant units across Limerick amounted to €13,796.64.

There were 26 units concerned, the written answer from housing director Aoife Duke reveals.

She added the charge is levied by ESB and Gas Networks Ireland on a case-by-case basis, with a number of factors taken into account including length of disconnection, and supply availability.

The charges related to properties across all four electoral areas within the council's area of responsibility.