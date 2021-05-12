Limerick weather: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

MIST and fog will clear quickly this morning. But there will be scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers developing with the risk of hail and spot flooding. Some sunny spells will develop too. Highest temperatures will range between 12 to 16 degrees Celsius in light northerly or variable breezes.

See https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster for more.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Low pressure will prevail for the rest of the week bringing further scattered heavy thundery showers. Temperatures will remain a little on the cool side generally. Sunny spells too though with mostly light breezes.

Tonight will see scattered showers early and later in the night. Some mist and fog will form later in near calm. Lowest temperatures of two to six degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow brings with it further scattered heavy showers, some of them prolonged and thundery, with the ongoing risk of hail and spot flooding. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, in mostly light northerly breezes.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here