Limerick council joins partnership to 'realise full potential' of green energy economy

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced a new partnership to examine ways to fully realise the potential of the region when it come to the green digital economy.

The region is approaching a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to transform itself and the economic opportunities provided to its residents.

A coordinated regional approach is underway to maximise the regional benefits that can be gained from the significant renewable energy potential off the Atlantic coast.

The new partnership, which will feed into the Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan, also includes Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council.

The Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on a Green Digital Jobs Strategy for the Mid-West Region will see a strategy developed to achieve the vision of a proactive region which is the location of choice for innovative businesses who are committed to a green future.

Vincent Murray, Director of Economic Development with Limerick City and County Council said. “Limerick City and County Council is delighted to be working with our partners on this exciting approach to the green economy. The Shannon Estuary is an ideal location for this type of industry and we will work with the various stakeholders to capitalise on this and realise our potential to its fullest.

Mr Murray says it important that the local authority takes advantage of our geographical location and the expertise that is available in the region to create further opportunities for all.

“This is an emerging sector and we want to be ahead of the curve supporting entrepreneurs to use our natural hinterland in a green and sustainable way. We will work with our partners and stakeholders to help showcase the Mid-West and support the creation of a cluster with sustainable, high quality and long-term jobs and foster the innovative spirit that will allow the region to become a leader in the green digital space.”

Liam Conneally, Director of Economic Development with Clare County Council said the local authority is delighted to be involved in the partnership and looks forward to advancing the Green Digital Jobs Strategy for the Mid-West Region.

“ESB’s Moneypoint site in County Clare will be transformed into a green energy hub. This will help the Mid-West Region and the Shannon Estuary to become a leader in green energy production and transmission. We are working closely with Shannon Foynes Port Company and other stakeholders in the region to advance and align our strategies," he said.

Pat Slattery, Director of Community and Economic Development with Tipperary County Council said: “The MoU between the three local authorities to collaborate on a Green Digital Jobs Strategy is a statement of intent to make the Mid-West a leader in green energy and low carbon economy, and to provide attractive locations in the Mid-west for both energy development and digital industries looking for zero-carbon locations.”

Eamonn Murphy, Chair of the Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan added: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding once again demonstrates the unique culture of collaboration that exists within the Mid-West region. The nature of industry is evolving, with the emergence of sustainability and digitalisation as key enterprise objectives. The three counties of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary recognise this and appreciate that the best way to achieve a balanced and resilient regional economy is by working together to support emerging opportunities and address common challenges.”