Irish Water investigates reports of 'discolouration' in Limerick water supply

IRISH Water has confirmed it is investigating reports of discolouration to the water supply serving thousands of homes in Limerick city.

A number of people, including public representatives, have posted comments and pictures on social media since the issue was first noticed at around 5pm this Monday.

Most describe how the water coming from taps appears to be brown in colour. Areas reportedly affected include Raheen, Dooradoyle, Ballycummin, South Circular Road and Ballinacurra.

In a brief statement, published on social media shortly after 7pm, the State-owned utility confirmed it is aware of the issue and is making inquiries.

#IWLimerick: We are currently investigating reports of supply discolouration to Raheen and surrounding areas in Co. Limerick. Further information to follow. April 26, 2021

"We are currently investigating reports of supply discolouration to Raheen and surrounding areas in County Limerick. Further information to follow," read the statement which was posted on Twitter and on the Irish Water website, water.ie.

It's unclear what has caused the discolouration and, at this stage, there is nothing to suggest there is any health risk to those who consume the water.