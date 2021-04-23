BREAKING: Human remains found at Limerick GAA complex

HUMAN remains were discovered by workmen at a GAA club in Limerick this Friday afternoon.

The skeletal remains were found during soil testing sometime between 1pm and 2pm. The work, being carried out at Mungret St Pauls GAA club, was immediately stopped and gardai at Henry Street were alerted to the discovery.

Upon arrival at the GAA club, officers cordoned off the immediate area and preserved the scene, as a precaution, for technical and forensic examinations.

Following an initial assessment an archaeologist was called to assist and it was subsequently determined the bones are hundreds of years old. The remains will be examined further by the archaeologist.

It's understood gardai have since departed the area having satisfied themselves the discovery of the remains is not a garda or a criminal matter.

The discovery of any human remains must be reported to the local coroner who will determine what happens next.