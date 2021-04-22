Limerick council confirms plans to CPO dozens of vacant buildings

A further 24 properties at locations across Limerick city and county are to be purchased compulsorily by the local authority as part of a wider strategy to rejuvenate our towns and villages.

The council has confirmed details of the latest properties being CPO’ed this Thursday morning.

The latest tranche includes three properties at Railway View, Knocklong East, a former schoolhouse in Kilmallock, Athenaeum Hall in the city centre and a number of homes in villages such as Murroe, Montpelier, Foynes and Bruree.

In a statement, Limerick City and County Council says the objective of the Compulsory Purchase Orders is to tackle dereliction which will allow towns and villages to be renewed and to provide much needed affordable homes for people.

"We want to create the conditions where we can build vibrant, strong and sustainable communities across Limerick, and tackling dereliction is part of this process," said a spokesperson.

To date, the local authority, has started the CPO process on more than 100 properties and many of the CPOs already completed have been sold or are up for sale to interested parties.

The 24 properties to be CPO-ed are

Sexton St, Limerick

A three-storey, mid-terraced, residential dwelling and surrounding land at 4 Sexton Street, Limerick

Montpelier

A detached residential bungalow and surrounding land at Montpelier, O’Briensbridge

Elm Park, Castletroy

A two-storey, semi-detached, residential dwelling and surrounding land situate at 217 Elm Grove Close, Elm Park

Mill Road, Corbally, Limerick

A residential dwelling house and surrounding land situate at Mill Road, Corbally

Murroe

A semi-detached, dormer-style bungalow and surrounding land at 10 Cois na Coille, Murroe

Bruree

A bungalow dwelling house and surrounding land at Forty Acres, Bruree

Kilmallock

A multi-storey, former commercial warehouse and surrounding land at Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock

Kilmallock

A detached, two-storey, former schoolhouse and surrounding land at 3 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock

Knocklong

A two-storey commercial/residential units and surrounding land at Bridge Street, Knocklong

Knocklong

A site comprising and surrounding land at Railway View, Knocklong East

Knocklong

A site comprising a semi-detached, two storey, commercial unit and surrounding land at Railway View, Knocklong East

Knocklong

A site comprising single storey commercial units and surrounding land situate at Railway View, Knocklong East

Cecil Street, Limerick

A site comprising an attached, five-bay, two and three-storey, former lecture theatre and surrounding land at Athenaeum Hall, 29 Cecil Street

Ballycummin, Raheen

A site comprising a cottage and surrounding land at Ballycummin, Raheen, Limerick

Mungret Street, Limerick

A site comprising a demolished site and surrounding land situate at 69 - 72 Mungret Street

Catherine Street, Limerick

A site comprising a terraced, three-storey over basement, red brick residential building and surrounding land at 23 Catherine Street, Limerick

Jesuit Lane, Limerick

A site comprising a two storey, flat roofed, residential unit and surrounding land at Jesuit Lane, Limerick

Foynes

A site comprising a detached, dormer dwelling and surrounding land at 26 Marine Cove, Foynes

Castlemahon

A site comprising an unfinished residential development and surrounding land at Kilready, Castlemahon

Thomondgate, Limerick

A site comprising a former grocery store on ground floor and residential unit on first floor and surrounding land at 9A and 9B Thomondgate, Limerick

Ballinacurra, Limerick

A site comprising a mid-terrace, two-bay, two-storey, redbrick house and surrounding land at 17 County View Terrace, Ballinacurra, Limerick

Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick

A site comprising a semi-detached dwelling house and surrounding land at 34 Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick

Bruree

A site comprising a semi-detached cottage and surrounding land at Station Road, Bruree

Newcastle West

A site comprising a two-storey, semi-detached dwelling house and surrounding land at 16 Hawthorn Drive, Newcastle West