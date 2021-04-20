Popular tourist attraction set to reopen for some Limerick visitors

Limerick people living near the Clare border will be able to visit one of region's most popular tourist sites again from next week.

The Shannon Group has announced that Bunratty Folk Park will re-open to the public next week following the lifting of restrictions for outdoor heritage sites.

The Folk Park, which has remained closed since late last year, will open four days a week initially and only those living in County Clare or within 20 kilometres in Limerick will be permitted to attend.

Set on 26 acres of countryside, there is plenty of space for social distancing and the Folk Park’s animators, dressed in 19th century costumes, are looking forward to sharing their stories with visitors.

Shannon Heritage, part of @SNNGroup is delighted to announce the reopening of @BunrattyCastle on April 30th & @MalahideCastleG & @NewbridgeHF on April 29th following the recent government announcement on the reopening of outdoor heritage sites. Read More https://t.co/9jsSt21O7Y pic.twitter.com/g3ooFFcZx3 — Shannon Heritage (@ShannonHeritage) April 20, 2021

Despite the fact that Bunratty Castle will remain closed, Castle guides will be on hand to give the history of the Castle from its courtyard.

In compliance with the latest guidelines, Mr O’Regan’s Café will be open for takeaway food and drinks only and all visitors are required to pre book in advance of their visit.

To ensure proper social distancing, a one-way system has been designed to guide visitors around the Folk Park.

commenting on the re-opening on April 30, Vanessa McTigue of Shannon Heritage said: “This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone and we know that people are looking forward to exploring their county. We are delighted to reopen Bunratty Folk Park and look forward to extending a warm welcome to all our visitors. With the Covid safety measures we have in place at Bunratty visitors can be assured of a safe, fun and memorable experience. We are hopeful that following the next easing of restrictions we will be able to reopen our indoor attractions.”

