Local charities benefit from fundraising efforts of Limerick hospital workers

Four charities in the Mid-West have benefited from the proceeds of the most recent Christmas Fair & Raffle run which was organised by UL Hospitals Group.

The four charitable beneficiaries of the proceeds are Limerick Suicide Watch, the suicide prevention group which patrols the four bridges in Limerick city; Peter McVerry Trust, which is committed to reducing homelessness and the harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage; Clare Haven Services, which provides support and information to women and children who experience domestic abuse; and the Munster Indian Cultural Association (MICA), which promotes the social and cultural welfare of Indian families in the Mid-West.

A total of €5,000 was raised through the event which took place in 2019 - before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Representatives from the four charities recently attended the grounds of University Hospital Limerick, and, in line with the Covid-19 distancing restrictions in place at the hospital, received their funds in person from the CEO of UL Hospitals Group, Colette Cowan.