WATCH: Behind the scenes at Limerick's Covid-19 vaccination centre

Ahead of the vaccination of those aged between 60 and 69, the UL Hospitals Group has released a video showing members of the public what to expect when arrive to receive their jab.

The mass vaccination centre for Limerick is located at the Raddison Blu Hotel on the Ennis Road and can facilitate hundreds of appointments each day.

In the short video, which has been published on social media, viewers are shown around the vaccination centre which incorporates more than 30 individual bays where the jabs are administered.

April 16, 2021

An online portal for those aged over 60 to register for their Covid-19 vaccine opened earlier this week and the vaccinations are expected to begin in Limerick and across the country next week.