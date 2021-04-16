Air ambulance deployed to fourteen emergency incidents in Limerick in just three months

The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked to 14 emergency incidents in Limerick during the first quarter of this year, new figures show.

The charity-led Air Ambulance, which based in Rathcoole in North Cork, works in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service to provide both paramedic support and transport to hospital for seriously ill patients.

While Cork and Kerry were the counties most likely to require the service during January, February and March, the air ambulance was also deployed to incidents in Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, Wexford, Waterford, Kilkenny and Mayo.

It was deployed to two incidents in Limerick during January, seven in February and five last month.

Commenting on the latest figures, Mícheál Sheridan, chief executive said: “The taskings have increased year-on-year for Q1 by more than 20% already this year and this shows that demand continues to grow for our air ambulance service in Ireland. The air ambulance is airborne in under four minutes of being tasked by the National Ambulance Service, and is thirty minutes away from most of the areas within its catchment. Ireland needs our service, and this service needs the continuing support of our community fundraisers and corporate supporters. This year will be a significant one for our organisation as we grow and expand and continue to help those who need us.”

The Irish Community Air Ambulance can bring casualties to the hospital, including UHL, that best suits their life saving needs, not just the closest geographically.

The ambulance, which uses the call sign Helimed92, is staffed by advanced paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service.

The incidents responded to in the first quarter of 2021 include 32 cardiac arrests, 18 road traffic collisions, 18 farming accidents, 15 general trauma calls, 15 general medical calls, ten falls from heights and four equestrian incidents.