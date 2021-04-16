Limerick could lose another high street bank

ANOTHER bank looks set to close in Limerick’s main street after KBC outlined plans to exit the Irish market.

The Belgian lender opened a hub at 103 O’Connell Street in 2013, creating 25 new jobs in the process.

However, this Friday morning, the business announced it is in talks about the possible sale of its performing loan assets and liabilities to the Bank of Ireland.

The firm said the deal, if coupled with a separate sale of its non-performing mortgage loan portfolio, would pave the way for its withdrawal from the Irish market.

KBC first arrived on these shores in 1978 after it acquired a majority of Irish Intercontinental.

KBC Bank Ireland chief executive Peter Roebben said that the bank remains committed to offering its retail banking and insurance services.

"For the time being nothing changes, neither for existing nor for new customers," he said.

He added customers do not need to take any action as a result of today's announcement.

The news comes just two months after Ulster Bank announced a wind-down of its Irish operation, which will see the closure of its branches in O’Connell Street, Dooradoyle and Shannon.

While Bank of Ireland is also significantly cutting back its branch network, with the closure of seven branches across the county.