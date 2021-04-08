Limerick-based researchers awarded funding for important societal research

FIFTEEN Limerick-based researchers are to receive funding under the Irish Research Council’s New Foundations programme, it has been announced.

The programme aims to bring researchers and community/voluntary organisations together to share knowledge and develop new insights to help create a better society for all.

The Limerick-based researchers, who have been awarded funding are based at Limerick Institute of Technology, Mary Immaculate College and University of Limerick.

Since 2015, over 200 community, voluntary and charity organisations have engaged across various Irish Research Council programmes. A total of 278 projects have been funded with an associated investment in excess of €6.5 million.

A total of 76 projects across the country will receive funding from the latest allocations and the research will reach out across communities to look at diverse issues, including those affecting carers, senior citizens, young people, migrant communities, and the LGBT+ community.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the wellbeing of different groups in society and on the delivery of services is also a significant theme within the research projects being announced.

Commenting of the allocation of funding, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris said: “These research collaborations are helping with some very important community and voluntary sector projects. I welcome that the highest ever number of funding awards are being made by the Irish Research Council to support these research collaborations with the community and voluntary sector. This vibrant sector plays such an important role in supporting different groups in society, including the more vulnerable or marginalised. Through partnerships with researchers, such as the projects being announced yesterday, diverse community organisations can bring new evidence and insights to enhance their services and impact for those that need them.”

The New Foundations scheme also includes strands supported by government departments and agencies. In each of the past three years, a dedicated strand of the call provides opportunities for researchers to work on important areas of policy, including global development, crime, creativity and children.

Full list of researchers from LIT, MIC and UL who have been awarded funding

Dr Lisa O’Rourke Scott has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Enhancing Engaged Research Partnerships and Research Translation in the field of Gender-Based Abuse.’

Dr Frank Houghton has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Exploring the impact of COVID19 on adherence to Multi-Drug Therapy (MDT) among patients with leprosy in Nepal.’

Dr Michael Finneran has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Creative Capacity in Ireland: Working towards Wellbeing.’

Professor Kathleen Markey has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Collaborating on perinatal mental health support for migrant women and their families: networking and connecting the dots.’

Professor Majka Ryan has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled:

‘Identifying and responding to the labour-market integration barriers among successful female international protection applicants in Ireland.’

Dr Helen Phelan has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Research Prioritisation in Migrant Health: Towards a Participatory, Arts-Based Paradigm.’

Dr Owen Doody has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Inclusive education for people with disabilities in third level education in Ireland.’

Dr Anne O’Connor has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘A pilot study to determine the feasibility and sustainability of a University-childrens' charity organisation research partnership to deliver physiotherapy to children with disability via telepractice.’

Dr Jennifer Schweppe has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘50 Years of LGBTI+ Activism in Ireland: Social Forces and Legal Change.’

Dr Daragh Bradshaw has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Incarcerated parenting-Evidence and Gap map.’

Dr Lydia Bracken has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘LGBT+ Families in Ireland: Legal Recognition of Parent-Child Relationships’

Professor Sarah Jay has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Evaluating Village Alive Programmes in rural Nepal with a Social Identity Model of Community Empowerment.’

Dr Mel Mercier has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Towards an Inter-institutional Model of Best Practice for Arts Practice Research Support.’

Dr Ann-Marie Creaven has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Exploring Loneliness and Social Isolation in Emerging adults: Establishing and Partnering with a Youth Research Advisory Group.’

Dr Carmel Hannan has been awarded funding to conduct research on a project titled: ‘The Irish Child Cohort Network 2021.’