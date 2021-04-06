Limerick artists donate works for secret charity sale

MORE than 20 artists from across Limerick are among the Who’s Who of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

The Incognito art collection is now live at incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday, April 22 at 10am sharp.

One of the fun and exciting about the Incognito art sale is that the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The collection is made up of more than 3,000 original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork and potential buyers will have to be quick - everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes!

Among the Limerick artists taking part this year, are Clare Hartigan from Castleconnell, Mary Sadlier from Crecora, Alison Barry from Kildimo, Jackie O’Mahony Crowe and Gillian Jonker - both from Limerick city.

Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year are U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell.

In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care. This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.

For curator Lucinda Hall, Incognito 2021 is an opportunity to bring the talents of Limerick artists to a brand-new audience:

“We are so very grateful to each of our artists from Limerick who have shared their talents with us and given their art for free. It is a huge tribute to their generosity of time and spirit following what has been an extremely difficult period for the arts world. We hope that by hosting what is Ireland’s largest online public art exhibition, that we can shine a light on the amazing talent of our artists, and introduce a whole new audience to their work," she said.

For Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, Incognito 2021 is about generous, talented artists turning their art into a real currency for care.

“Each year, Jack & Jill has to raise over €4 million to continue doing what we do supporting families to look after their sick children at home, where they belong. Less than 20 per cent of our funding comes from Government, and with Covid-19 continuing to restrict our public-facing fundraising and our charity shops still closed, we are relying hugely on the generosity and support of the public for Incognito 2021," she said.

Buyers must register in advance and full details about the purchase process can be found at incognito.ie