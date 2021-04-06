Funding announced for works at heritage sites in Limerick

MORE than €140,000 in funding has been announced for 30 heritage projects across Limerick under the Government's Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works - in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The money, which has been approved by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, will be used to fund essential repairs and maintenance at the properties - many of which are privately owned.

His party colleague and Limerick TD, Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the inclusion of 30 projects locally in the latest round of funding.

"The funding will help provide a welcome boost and employment for small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity in Limerick," he said.

The Limerick projects approved for funding, between €2,000 and €10,000 include.

O'Connor's Thatched House, Doonbeirne, Ballingarry: Thatching - €7,500

Rockhill, Bruree: Localised, timely, repairs - €3,000

Irish War of Independence Memorial, Bruff: External masonry repairs - €8,950

Murphy's Thatched House, Rathanny, Knockainey: Localised, timely, repairs - €2,500

Patrickswell: External joinery; internal joinery - €5,500

Lowe's Thatched Cottage, Ornee, Adare: Thatching; external masonry - €7,000

Castle Comfort, Murroe: External Joinery - €3,000

The Hunt Museum, Rutland Street, Limerick: External masonry repairs - €7,000

St. Mary's Cathedral, Bridge Street, Limerick: External masonry repairs - €7,000

McCarthy's Thatched House, Feenagh: Thatching - €2,500

Scarteen, Knocklong: Roofing - €7,500

Kilballyowen House, Bruff: Roofing - €7,000

Cooleen House, Bruree: External joinery - €3,000

Athlunkard Boat Club, O'Dwyer Bridge, Limerick: Rainwater goods repair / replacement - €5,000

Franklin's Thatched House, Ballysimon: Thatching - €7,000

28 Glentworth Street, Limerick: External joinery - €3,500

5 St Alphonsus Avenue, SCR, Limerick: Southern gable render; External joinery - €3,000

O'Grady's Thatched House, Flemingstown, Kilmallock: External joinery - €2,750

Heaphy's Thatched House, Scarteen, Knocklong: External renders - €3,000

O'Malley's Thatched House, Dromalta, Dromkeen: Thatching - €2,500.00

Glin Castle, Glin: Internal walls repair - €7,000.00

Ballindeel House, Askeaton: Rainwater goods repair / replacement - €4,000

'Westview', Lower Shelbourne Road, Limerick: Southern gable render - €4,000

Georgian Core Initiative, Limerick city: Stabilistation of masonry and iron work - €2,500

Glenwilliam Castle, Ballingarry: Roofing - €10,000

Mona Lodge, Portcrusha, Montpelier: Structural repair - €2,500

17 Cecil Street, Limerick city: Structural repair of chimney breast on southern gable - €4,400

Former St. Paul's Church of Ireland Church, Glin: Roofing over the Vestry Entrance; Ancillary works to rainwater goods -

€3,000

Cragbeg House: External joinery - €3,000

Muintir na Tire Hall, Murroe: External renders - €3,000