Two deaths and more than 500 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

TWO additional deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland this Holy Saturday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been notified of 511 additional confirmed cases of the disease across the county.

As it is a bank holiday weekend, a county-by-county breakdown has not been published. Nor has a detailed analysis of the latest cases.

The number of new cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team today is the lowest for any Saturday since the end of February but, again, this may be related to the Easter holidays.

Yesterday, six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.