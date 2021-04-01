Mixed news in Limerick as latest distribution of Covid-19 cases is revealed

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show there has been a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Newcastle West Municipal District over the past two weeks.

According to the latest data, 31 cases of the disease were reported between March 16 and March 29 - more than double the figure (15) for the preceeding fortnight.

The increase in case numbers has resulted in the 14-day incidence rate across the district rise to 113.1 (per 100,000 population) - above the overall rate for Limerick which, as of Monday, was 105.7.

According to the latest data, there were 194 confirmed cases across Limerick over the two-week period with increased case numbers also being reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District and in Limerick City East, which continues to have the highest incidence rate in Limerick.

However, the incidence rate in each of the six LEAs in Limerick remains below the overall national rate of 164.1.

Limerick City East

192.4 (68 new cases)

Newcastle West

113.1 (31 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

90.2 (25 new cases)

Limerick City West

74.5 (26 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

66.1 (23 new cases)

Limerick City North

60.5 (21 new cases)

Earlier tonight, 28 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.