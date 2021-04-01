Limerick retailer welcomes new rules on children's shows

A POPULAR Limerick shoe shop has welcomed the government’s announcement that children’s shoes will be designated as “essential retail.”

Manager of Young Gleeson Shoes on William Street, Dervla Gleeson, expressed her delight at the announcement, which was confirmed in the Dail by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“We’ve been hoping this would happen for a long time. I’ve been bombarded with phone calls for the last couple of weeks with parents begging for shoes for their kids.”

Dervla didn’t wait one moment longer and she is already open for parents to book appointments, which will be commencing from next week, Tuesday April 6.

“The phone has been ringing non-stop all morning and even since yesterday, which is great! Our customers are so happy, it’s like they’ve won the lotto when we call them back,” she told the Leader.

Dervla explained that the need for kid’s shoes is absolutely essential and is glad the government has finally acted on it. “To me, kid’s shoes are essential. It’s not easy to buy footwear online. All shoes fit differently. Kids’ feet are so sensitive and it’s so important that their feet are fit into the right shoes.”

Young Gleeson Shoes will follow all guidelines which includes mandatory face masks and hand sanitizer. They will also operate on an appointment-basis only so Dervla recommends that parents call or text them if they need an appointment.

All children will have to wear socks during a fitting as well due to regulations, even during the summer.

Dervla also recommends browsing their website beforehand so parents and child can get an idea on what they would like before they come in.

Guidelines aside, Dervla is extremely excited to open for business. “We’re just delighted to be able to give a fitting service again.”

To book an appointment call 061 467 796 or visit younggleesonshoes.com.