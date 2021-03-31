Garda warning as thieves target parked cars at Limerick vaccination centre

GARDAI are warning that thieves are targeting parked at the vaccination centres in Limerick.

While some people are receiving their Covid-19 jabs at GP clinics, others are being referred to the Mass Vaccination Centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Ennis Road.

"Our vaccination centres are open and a steady stream of mainly elderly people are arriving for their vaccination," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is is appealing to those travelling for vaccines to be vigilant when parking their cars given one recent incident.

"Unfortunately a lady who drove herself for her vaccination discovered on her return that she didn’t lock her car properly. Her car had been entered and items taken," she said.

Sgt Leetch added: "I understand that vaccination day is a big day and there is great excitement and relief in getting it but pause, don’t leave your car until you have checked the handle of the door to make sure that it’s properly locked and bring anything of value with you or leave it at home."