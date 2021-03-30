Prestigious scholarship awarded to 'ambitious and high achieving' Limerick student

AN ambitious and high achieving Limerick student has been awarded the prestigious Holmes O’Malley Sexton Scholarship at the University of Limerick.

The legal firm, which has a significant presence in Limerick, has awarded the renowned scholarship annually for over two decades.

The 2021 bursary has been awarded to Law and Accounting student Brian Daly from Kilmallock in recognition of his outstanding academic performance.

"I’m delighted to have achieved the results to merit the honour of this scholarship. This financial support is really encouraging as I continue my studies and I’m very grateful to Holmes O’Malley Sexton for the recognition," said Brian,

The scholarship, which is valued at €2,500, will play a pivotal role in the development of Brian’s education and future career in law.

Commenting on the scholarship award, Harry Fehily, Holmes O’Malley Sexton Managing Partner, said: "Our firm is proud to have awarded this scholarship for over 20 years - it reflects our long-standing culture of quality and community values which are the foundation on which our firm has grown. We are proud to celebrate and support students such as Brian - the talent of tomorrow. We congratulate him on his exceptional academic performance, particularly in the context of a very challenging college year with remote learning and wish him every success in his future.”

Deirdre O’Connor from UL’s Access Office commended Brian for his academic achievement.

"The value of bursaries such as the Holmes O’Malley Sexton Endowed Scholarship is not just in the financial value but also that it demonstrates belief in the students’ abilities and potential."

The awarding of the scholarship coincides with UL’s School of Law scoring highly in QS World University Rankings for its reputational excellence.

Sinead Eaton of the UL’s School of Law noted: "Brian's high academic standing has led him to this Law and Accounting degree which presents great opportunities to its students.”