Further progress confirmed as latest distribution of Covid cases in Limerick is revealed

NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the average daily number of Covid-19 cases in the Newcastle West Municipal District has dropped to below one.

Between March 9 and March 22 there were just 12 confirmed cases in district which now has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in Limerick

According to the latest data, there were 187 cases across Limerick over the two-week period - the lowest for any fortnight since late last November.

There were 53 confirmed cases in Limerick City East during the most recent reporting period, meaning it continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate in Limerick.

As of Monday, the incidence rate in each of the six LEAs in Limerick was below the overall national rate.

Limerick City East

150 (53 new cases)

Limerick City North

112.3 (39 new cases)

Limerick City West

103.2 (36 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

83.3 (29 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

65 (18 new cases)

Newcastle West

43.8 (12 new cases)

Earlier tonight, 11 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the National Public Health Emergency Team.