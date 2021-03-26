Pieta delivers more than 8,000 hours of counselling in Limerick

PIETA, the national suicide and self-harm prevention charity, says it has delivered 8,236 hours of counselling in its Limerick centre since 2019 - helping 1,208 people .

Counselling services have remained available throughout lockdown with phone, video and face-to-face appointments being offered to people in the Limerick centre - in compliance with Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

According to the charity, the opportunity to provide counselling over the phone or through video has allowed for Pieta Limerick to be much more accessible to clients where transport and distance may have kept some people from picking up the phone to make an appointment.

The centre is located in Ard Aulin, Skehacreggaun, Mungret and is open five days a week. It provides free counselling to those experiencing suicidal ideation or engaging in self-harm. It also offers counselling to those bereaved by suicide.

Speaking about the support that Pieta offers the people of Limerick, Nora Conway, Clinical Manager said: “The number of hours of counselling we deliver reflects the huge needs for counselling in the area. We know that there is a demand for our services in this area, particularly in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. We want people to know that we are here if they need us."

Ms Conway added: "Those wishing to make an appointment are advised to call 0818 111 126 for further information. For those unable to attend the centre, we will continue to offer video and phone counselling until it is safe and appropriate for them to attend in-person.”

Pieta provides in-person counselling in 20 centres across Ireland. It offers free counselling services to those experiencing suicidal ideation, bereaved by suicide, or engaging in self-harm.

It also operates a free 24-hour helpline and text service. As 80% of Pieta’s funding comes from the public, support is vital to help continue this lifesaving work.

Last October, it launched a nationwide free video counselling service to help bridge the gap for those unable to access in-person services due to lockdown restrictions. All services are provided free of charge and no referral is needed.

For more information, see pieta.ie.