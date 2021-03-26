Limerick motorists warned of 24-hour garda clampdown on speeding

Gardai are warning motorists they will be out in force across Limerick today and tomorrow as part of a national 24-hour crackdown on speeding.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Supported by the Road Safety Authority, the overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

The operation - in Limerick and across the country - will consist of high visibility speed enforcement across the 1,300 speed enforcement zones, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through national, local and social media.

A RSA-commissioned report shows excessive and inappropriate speed was a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions, confirmed between 2008 and 2012 which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one third of all fatal collisions during that time. The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

Commenting on National Slow Down Day, Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau said:

"Firstly I would like to thank those who travel within the speed limits, which is necessary to save lives. While most drivers and riders drive safely and within these limits, there are unfortunately still those who do not. National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer. During the current Covid-19 restrictions we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads. Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased.”

He added that a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions which is why reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority, addded: "Speeding is a factor in a third of fatal crashes each year and those most at risk are vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. Hit at 60km/h a pedestrian has only a 10% chance of survival. Hit at 30km/h a pedestrian has a 90% chance of survival. Slowing down behaviour saves lives, particularly when road conditions are wet. This means increased braking distances. In these conditions you need to slow down and leave a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front. It’s also vital that your tyres are in a roadworthy condition."

Limerick City and County Council as well as other State agencies have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down” and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

Throughout the 24-hour operation, which continues until 7am tomorrow, gardai will be highlighting notable speeding detections in Limerick and across the country.