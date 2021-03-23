BREAKING: Revenue officers seize illicit drugs destined for for Limerick

REVENUE officers have seized a variety of illegal drugs at the Dublin and Athlone Mail Centres - a significant quantity of which which were destined for addresses in Limerick

Almost 4kgs of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis edibles, cocaine and butane honey oil, were seized at the Dublin Mail Centre yesterday.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €77,500 and were discovered in 28 separate parcels that originated in the UK, USA and Canada.

Separately, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre seized 620 Zopiclone tablets and 5.7kgs of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, amphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids and cannabis infused edibles.

This seizure was also made on Monday and the illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €50,000 and were discovered in 23 separate parcels that originated in the UK and Spain.

"The seizures arising from these routine operations were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs operating in each mail centre, both named Bailey," said a Revenue spokesperson.

The parcels were declared as items such as boxing equipment, dough craft toy, fishing tackle, beef jerky, and ice hockey equipment and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.

In a separate incident, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort have seized approximately 12,000 cigarettes branded Minsk and L&M when an Irish registered vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France was stopped and searched.

The illicit cigarettes, which were seized yesterday, have an estimated retail value of over €8,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6,720. A Polish national in his 40’s was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing into all of the seizures.