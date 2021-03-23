Limerick woman's 'friendship' photograph lauded by judges in national competition

SHARON Mowat-Driscoll from Abbeyfeale is celebrating after her photograph entitled ‘the three of us’ was named as a finalist in the Fisherman’s Friend Search for Ireland’s Greatest Friendship competition.

As part of the competition, individuals from across Ireland were encouraged to celebrate their friendships ‘through the lens’ and share photos that captured their friendships and what that bond means to them.

Out of hundreds of entries, Sharon’s photograph captured the hearts of the judges, which included editor of Irish Country Living, Amii McKeever; photographer and managing director of Fennell Photography, Chris Bellew and Jon White, regional business manager, Fisherman’s Friend.

“We are thrilled to be running this competition for the third year, celebrating friendship through the art of photography – that moment caught in time that makes you smile. This past year has been particularly challenging for everyone; however, it has also demonstrated the immense community spirit that exists within Irish communities and we know that friendships have played a key role in this,” commented Jon White.

“It has been a privilege to judge this competition, in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal, and to celebrate and recognise Ireland’s greatest friendships. The quantity and quality of the entries was very impressive, depicting an incredible diversity and range of interpretations of friendship and what it means to people from across Ireland. Sharon’s photo of her family stood out for all the judges and is a very worthy finalist," he added.

The overall winner of the competition was Anna Cronin and her son Bill Harrington, from County Cork.

For more details on this year’s event and to see the full range of finalists, visit the Fisherman’s Friend Facebook Page.