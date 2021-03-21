Limerick-based Family Resource Centres to receive Covid-19 funding

TWO Limerick-based Family Resource Centres, the Community Law and Mediation Service and other support services operating in the Mid-West are to receiving funding as part of a round of grants announced by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

The Resource Centre in Southill and the Northside Family Resource Centre are being supported to continue working with local people of all ages – including the provision of hampers and digital supports - during the pandemic.

In addition, support is also being provided for Meals On Wheels services through Rural-Link, people living with Autism, vulnerable migrant workers, access to employment for Travellers as well as research on helping women exit prostitution with a total of €500,000 in grants.

The support has been raised through private and corporate donations to a special Covid-19 response fund. Over the past 12-months The Community Foundation has provided over €15 million in grants to local communities.

The Northside Family Resource Centre will receive €20,000 to support a Covid Response Plan while Southill will receive €15,000 to support families.

The Community Law and Mediation Service has been allocated €30,000 to develop a centre for climate justice.

Announcing the grants Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said: “Covid-19 has deepened and widened inequalities in Limerick, the Mid-West and across the country. We need vibrant, robust and thriving communities to respond and ensure that local areas recover better. This latest round of funding is aimed at bridging the inequality which has emerged. We do this in terms of access to education, access to work as well as the most basic needs of all, access to food and access to hygiene."

Ms Charlton added: "At The Foundation we have been responding to the pandemic from the moment the virus arrived in Ireland. For 12-months we have been strengthening our partnerships with those on the ground in communities in Limerick. We are committed to these relationships.”

A numer of other national projects have also been allocated funding, some of which have operations in Limerick.