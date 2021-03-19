Funeral arrangements confirmed for young Limerick boy who died following accident

THE funeral arrangements for a four-year-old boy who died following an accident at a house in Limerick city last weekend have been announced by his family.

Mason TJ O'Connell-Conway died at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday - a number of days after he sustained serious injuries following an incident at house in Rathbane.

While gardai are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding Mason's death there has been no indication that anything suspicious occurred.

Mason will repose, for family and friends only, at his grandmother’s home in Castleconnell on Saturday and his Funeral Mass will take place at St Joseph’s Church in the village at 11.30am on Sunday.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Joseph’s cemetery, Castleconnell.

Mason is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Elizabeth and John Paul; his brothers and sisters Michaela, Aaron, Bonnie and Kyle and all other relatives as friends.

May he rest in peace.