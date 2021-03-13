Social media appeal to locate dog stolen in Limerick suburb
A photograph of the dog which was reportedly stolen
THE owner of a dog which was stolen from a property in Limerick city this Saturday afternoon has launched an appeal on social media in the hope of locating his pet.
In his Facebook post, Evan Enright, says the dog - a female brown and white Spaniel - was taken from a yard in the Annacotty area at around 3pm.
A €1,000 reward has been offered for information about the dog's whereabouts or the whereabouts of a blue Saab car which is suspected to have been involved.
It's understood gardai have been informed of the theft.
