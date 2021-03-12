Unique TLC gift for clean green Limerick schools

EVERY primary school that took part in the fifth annual Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) has received a unique gift.

Ahead of the sixth staging of the event, and the first since 2019 after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic, TLC has given all the schools who took part in that event a personalised framed photograph of Limerick’s victorious 2018 All-Ireland hurling panel.

Each framed photograph has been personalised to the school – as well as being autographed by star midfielder Cian Lynch.

The photographs were sent out ahead of this year’s school clean-up week which begins on March 22.

Speaking about the photographs TLC chairman Paul Foley said: “We wanted to mark the phenomenal achievement of the Limerick Senior Hurling Team and reach out to our TLC5 primary schools. The photographs are something we hope the schools will have forever as reminder of our gratitude to them for their continued support of TLC”

This year, the clean-up is going ahead in a ‘different but doable’ fashion.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, TLC is only accepting registrations from individuals and those within their household bubble. Anybody interested in participating is now asked to visit www.teamlimerickcleanup.ie and complete the registration steps.

TLC is unable to accommodate groups, clubs and businesses due to HSE public health guidelines.

Primary schools hoping to register for Team Limerick Clean-Up this year can do so at teamlimerickcleanup.ie

TLC is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council.

Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include the Limerick Leader.