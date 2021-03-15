New electricity plans for Limerick homes with Smart Meters

ELECTRIC Ireland has launched its ‘Home Electric+’ electricity plans for customers in Limerick and elsewhere who have Smart Meters installed at their homes.

The utility says more than 1,200 Smart Meters have been installed at properties across Limerick to date as part of The National Smart Metering Programme. Customers would have received a communication from ESB Networks when the Smart Meter was installed.

As part of the programme, more than 2.4m households in Limerick and across the country will receive a Smart Meter and once installed, they will be able to experience the benefits of the new technology.

Customers who avail of the new electricity plans can, over time, better understand their energy usage, lower their overall consumption (particularly at peak times) and in turn reduce the costs of their electricity bills and carbon footprint.

Those who sign up will receive personalised insights on electricity usage via an online account portal while monthly emails will communicate which appliances are using the most electricity. The need to manually read meters and estimated bills will also be eliminated where Smart Meters are installed.

Commenting on the introduction of the new plans, Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director, Electric Ireland, said: “As Ireland’s leading energy provider, Electric Ireland is committed to providing our customers with transparency so that they can better understand what is driving their electricity usage. The introduction of our new Smart Meter offerings is a landmark day for us and our customers. Less consumption of energy at peak times means reduced carbon emissions, as well as reduced bills for households and businesses. Customers can use the insights we provide to discover how and when they use electricity so that they can change their usage patterns to make savings.”

The new Smart Meter plans are inspired by research results from the Electric Ireland Brighter Energy Research Tracker, which highlighted a recent significant increase in customers’ desire to make positive energy usage changes, and an expectation that their energy company should play a key role in supporting them on the move towards a low carbon future.

Smart Meters are well placed to help deliver on this customer ambition:

