Recruitment drive to hire Fisheries Officers for Limerick waterways

INLAND Fisheries Ireland is seeking to recruit seasonal Fisheries Officers in Limerick and nationwide.

The successful applicants will be deployed to support the development and protection of Ireland’s fisheries resource during the summer period.

There are numerous roles available across six operational districts, including within the Shannon River Basin District.

The roles are available on a six month basis with contracts commencing from Monday, May 31 2021 with training to be provided to all new recruits. Interviews will take place during April.

The Shannon River Basin District includes Limerick city and county and stretches from Listowel to Drumsna in Leitrim.

Commenting on the launch of the recruitment campaign, Francis O’Donnell, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Our seasonal Fisheries Officers are an important asset to Inland Fisheries Ireland during our busiest operational time of the year. We invite applications for these seasonal positions which will support the ongoing protection, conservation and maintenance of our fisheries resource. I encourage all those interested in playing a critical role in helping to protect and develop Ireland’s precious fisheries resource to submit an application online.”

Roisin Bradley, Head of HR at Inland Fisheries Ireland added: “We are looking for applicants who are passionate about developing and protecting our fisheries resource, have an appreciation for the natural environment and who have excellent interpersonal skills. Our Fisheries Officers ensure we have the capacity to carry out necessary work as custodians of this precious resource. We look forward to welcoming the new members to our team in the Summer.”

The closing date for applications is Monday, March 22.