Limerick landmarks set to 'go green' for St Patrick's Day

FÁILTE Ireland is supporting the greening of several locations across Limerick city and county throughout March to mark St Patrick’s Day this year.

Local Authorities applied to Fáilte Ireland, as part of a competitive process, for support to assist local St Patrick’s Day festival organisers in the locations identified for this greening project.

The organisers will also benefit from support for marketing content, website improvements and long-term festival development plans.

This activity is in addition to the greening of Heritage sites and State buildings announced this week by the Government in association with the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the St. Patrick’s Festival Organisation.

Speaking ahead of the local greening projects for St Patrick’s Day, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin said: “Despite the current challenges we want Ireland to celebrate safely its unique culture this St Patrick’s Day. These greening projects across the country will do this and position Ireland firmly in the mind of the world with a message of hope for brighter days ahead for people here at home while reassuring tourists that, when it is safe for them to do so, they will be welcomed to celebrate with us once more.”

Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, Ciara Sugrue commented: “While we can’t celebrate St Patrick’s Day in the same way this year, we hope to keep Ireland front of mind and showcase what we have to offer across the country. We have been working with local St Patrick’s Day festival organisers and the local authorities to illuminate key locations throughout the month of March to mark our national holiday. The content captured during the time will be used to inspire international visitors to celebrate St Patrick’s Day here in Ireland when it is safe to do so.”

Locations across Limerick city and county including King John’s Castle will light up throughout March to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and there will be a number of virtual events from family friendly workshops to an array of traditional and contemporary music and performance.

Dr Pippa Little, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “We are delighted to work with Fáilte Ireland on this greening project and on development and marketing plans for the St Patrick’s Day festival in Limerick to promote our county and attract international visitors to celebrate here when travel opens back up. We will be lighting a number of locations across the city and county to mark St Patrick’s Day and have a fantastic line up of virtual events to celebrate this March.”