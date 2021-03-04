Limerick City East LEA has second highest Covid-19 incidence rate nationally

THE Limerick City East Local Electoral Area now has the second highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, new figures have confirmed.

A significant outbreak, linked to students living the Castletroy area of the city, is the primary reason behind the increase in the infection rate.

Public Health Mid West has confirmed that almost 300 cases have been linked to the outbreak to date.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Thursday, there were 215 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick City East between February 16 and March 1 - more than double the number of cases in any other part of Limerick.

As of Monday, the 14-day incidence rate was 608.3 - three times the overall national rate of 201.2.

The Newcastle West Municipal District continues to have the lowest incidence rate in Limerick following the reporting of 21 cases between February 16 and March 1.

The incidence rates, as of Monday, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East

608.3 (215 new cases)

Limerick City North

262.1 (91 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

252.6 (70 new cases)

Limerick City West

220.7 (77 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

100.5 (35 new cases)

Newcastle West

76.6 (21 new cases)

Nationally, the latest data shows the highest rates of infection, between February 16 and March 1, were in Galway City Central, Galway (767.7); Limerick City East, Limerick (608.3); Longford, Longford (579.6); Ballymun/Finglas, Dublin (523.5) and Birr, Offaly (498.5).

Meanwhile, the Local Electoral Areas with the lowest incidence rates were Listowel (20.9); Skibbereen - West Cork (26.4) and Sligo-Drumcliff (33.9).

Earlier tonight, 17 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.