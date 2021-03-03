Council explains why major Limerick project can now proceed

LIMERICK City and County Council has explained why works on the €9.1m revitalisation of O’Connell Street can now proceed.

Government slapped a ban on all non-essential construction work when it announced the latest Level 5 restrictions on January 7, leaving the local authority waiting to begin the development of the main thoroughfare.

Among the measures, there will be wider footpaths and additional pedestrian areas to facilitate people gathering, on-street trading, and 'spill out zones' from shops and cafes on the street.

Street furniture will be provided in O'Connell Street including seating areas, trees, planting, bicycle stands, and lighting, as well as features such as sculptures, pedestrian plazas and water installations.

But this week, it was confirmed that works could indeed now proceed.

A council spokesperson said to get to this point, it “engaged” at departmental level, following appeals from the business community to begin work on the project.

“Limerick City and County Council, similar to other local authorities, has engaged at departmental level and with funders in relation to the status and details of certain key projects. This informed a review of the status of critical transport infrastructure projects in Limerick including the O’Connell Street revitalisation project,” the authority confirmed.

“It is now appropriate to begin the O’Connell Street project, subject of course to all Covid-19 precautions and advice being adhered to. It is also prudent to start these works, while it is less busy in the city centre as it means fewer business and people will be discommoded,” the council added.