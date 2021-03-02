Limerick weather: Dry and bright today with good sunny spells

A dry and bright day today with good sunny spells in most places. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate and easterly in direction. Generally dry under broken cloud tonight but showers will develop in the southeast later in the night.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

WEDNESDAY: Some showers in Leinster and east Munster on Wednesday. Dry but quite cloudy elsewhere with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, coolest for north and northeast counties, in light north to northeast breezes.

Dry and mostly cloudy on Wednesday night with just occasional clear spells. However, there is a risk of patchy grass frost and fog. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light northerly breezes.

THURSDAY: A duller and cooler day overall. Mostly dry, though isolated patches of drizzle may occur along the coast. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, in mostly light easterly breezes.

Mostly cloudy in the southwest with some patchy rain or drizzle at times. Dry with occasional clear spells elsewhere with patchy frost possible in sheltered spots. Lowest temperatures -1 to +4 degrees, in light easterly breezes.

