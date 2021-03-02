Irish Water warns of supply disruption in Limerick suburb due to essential water connection works

IRISH water is advising a large number of customers on the outskirts of the city there will be disruption to their water supply later today.

The affected areas include the Corbally Road, the townland of Knockballynameath and the surrounding areas.

The State-owned utility says because of essential water connection works in the area, there will be disruption to the supply between 2pm and 6pm.

"Homes and businesses in these areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages during this time. Following these improvement works normal water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network," said a spokesperson.

"We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," he added.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works. Affected customers should have received direct notification prior to today.

Irish Water says it continues to work with its local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

