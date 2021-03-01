Limerick St Patrick's Festival returns with a line-up of virtual events

LIMERICK people at home and abroad are being invited to mark St Patrick's Day by taking part in this virtual Limerick St Patrick’s Festival.

Limerick City and County Council, with the support of Fáilte Ireland, has created a festival programme of events and fun family content that will be broadcast online and on social media on March 17.

The headline event is Wild Atlantic Edge – Music, Conversations and Songs from Limerick City.

Working in partnership with Dolans, the event will feature some of Ireland’s most celebrated musicians including Sharon Shannon, Hermitage Green, MuRli, Emma Langford and a host of surprise special guests.

Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens will be the star attraction in the Virtual St Patrick’s Day Fling in collaboration with the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University Concert Hall and UL Global.

Limerick’s young musicians will also be showcasing their talents from the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s Sing Out with Strings and the Irish Chamber Orchestra Youth Orchestra, and Music Generation Limerick City.

This year’s Limerick St Patrick’s Festival will also host family workshops from Limerick’s Lumen Street Theatre and the Hunt Museum and retrospectives on Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parades and International Band Championships gone by.

There will be an aerial performance from locally based Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre from the stunning backdrop of King John’s Castle.

Fáilte Ireland is supporting Limerick St Patrick’s Festival in order to keep Ireland at the forefront and help position Limerick as ‘the’ place to celebrate St Patrick’s Day when it is safe to travel again. They have provided funding to support the greening of locations across Limerick this March, marketing content creation, web development and the festival’s long term development plans.

Commenting on the launch of this year's festival, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: “Limerick’s St Patrick’s Festival is always a special occasion and this year is no different, even though the way we are celebrating in a different way. It’s now more important than ever that we work to keep Limerick in the forefront of people’s minds. By using technology and creating online content, it is the best way of celebrating our national holiday this year – at home with family.”

Mayor Collins added: "We are placing our creatives and musicians at the heart of the programming, providing them with much needed support so they can do what they do best – create and inspire us while spreading happiness and joy.”

Dr Pippa Little, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council added: “Families can tune in and take part at the kitchen table in making St Patrick’s themed costumes, including a magnificent snake headdress, with Lumen Street Theatre and applique badges with the Hunt Museum. Limerick’s participation in Fáilte Ireland’s Destination Greening initiative lights up more than twenty buildings across the city and county in green.”

Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Cllr Sarah Kiely said: “This year we have an amazing line up for Limerick St Patrick’s Festival with big names for online concerts here in Limerick. This keeps Limerick St Patrick’s Festival in the limelight too especially for our International Band Championship which draws people from all over the world but mostly from the USA, where the majority of our tourists for St Patrick’s Day comes from.”

Keep up to date with the full festival line-up on Limerick.ie/StPatricksFestival

