Emergency services attend house fire in Limerick

CREWS from Limerick Fire and Rescue attended a house fire on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of this Monday morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3am and two units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street attended the scene of the fire in Coonagh for nearly two hours.

There are no reports of any serious injuries and an investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

The extent of the damage caused to the house is unknown.