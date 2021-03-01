Thousands of Limerick pupils return to school as phased re-opening begins

Thousands of pupils and teachers will return to schools across Limerick today as part of the phased return to in-class education.

Dozens of primary schools will welcome back junior students for the first time this year while Leaving Certificate pupils will attend secondary schools.

In an open letter to parents, published ahead of the re-opening, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said NPHET's priority is to ensure a safe return to schools for students, their families and school staff.

Dr Glynn has appealed to all stakeholders to ensure the reopening of schools results in the minimum possible upward pressure on the Covid-19 reproduction number, which still remains below 1.

"Please avoid congregating at school gates over the coming weeks. Please do not have play dates or organise after-school activities which involve household mixing. And please continue to work from home unless essential. It is only through your continued buy-in to these measures that we can ensure that our children will get back to school and then stay back in school," he wrote.

Meanwhile, today marks a significant milestone for one Limerick school as its new multimillion euro campus opens to mainstream staff and students for the first time.

Since the closure of schools before Christmas, the finishing touches have but in place at Coláiste Chiarain in Croom.

Built on a 22-acre site on the outskirts of the village, the new school includes a state-of-the art 10,000 square metre school building as well as three full size playing pitches, ball courts, and other recreational facilities.

Staff underwent their induction on Friday ahead of today's reopening.

