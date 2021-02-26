Number of new Covid cases in Limerick remains steady as latest daily figures are released

A further 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Friday evening, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The figures is the same as what was reported on Thursday.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 29 additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 776 new cases.

It says 17 of newly-reported deaths occurred in February and 12 occurred in January.

Of the latest confirmed cases 394 are men and 379 are women. 278 are in Dublin, 69 are in Galway, 57 are in Meath, 52 are in Kildare, 48 are in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties, including Limerick.

Provisional data shows the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is 270.9 while the moving five-day average number of cases is 38.

As of 8am this Friday, 574 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital which 136 are in ICU.