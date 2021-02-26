Limerick's Louise Cooney named Influencer of Year

Limerick native Louise Cooney has been named Influencer of the Year at the inaugural National Digital Awards 2020.

Digital Business Ireland, in partnership with title sponsor, Permanent TSB, launched the Digital Awards in October 2020 to promote and mark best practice in digital businesses, digital innovation and the people that power them.

Over 300 businesses and individuals entered the 2020 Award series across thirteen categories.

The finalists, from around Ireland, gathered (virtually) this Friday evening to honour 2020’s outstanding businesses, innovators and inspiring individuals.

During the event, which was hosted by broadcaster Jonathan Healy, viewers saw the prestigious and coveted National Website of the Year Award go to Galway company, Spotlight Oral Care.

Our first winner of the evening is @louisecooney_ winning our Influencer of the Year Award, congratulations Louise! #DigitalAwardsIE @DigitalIre pic.twitter.com/6fPGXM2aRS — permanent tsb (@permanenttsb) February 26, 2021

The other winners included, An Post, Fáilte Ireland, Pinergy, LuLu+ Belle, Nami Naturale, Batch, McElhinneys, Dogpatch Labs, Colin Meagle of the Continuum Group, Ashley McDonnell of international fashion retailer, Puig and Niamh Tallon of HerSport.ie.

“We were delighted to recognise seventy outstanding businesses and people in the finals of the 2020 Digital Awards series. Selecting the winners proved to be a genuinely difficult task in light of the exceptional quality and high standard of the entries. With numerous standout submissions, the expert judging panel had an exceptionally difficult task. The passion and perseverance of businesses in Ireland was consistent throughout and we were thrilled to reward their hard work and endeavour at our virtual event," said Lorraine Higgins, secretary general of Digital Business Ireland.

“The growing importance of digital capability in business is crucial to meet the demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, as new channels are developed for customers to access goods and services. So many of the entrants in the Digital Awards demonstrated cutting-edge innovation and as such, have played a key role in keeping our economy open amid the various restrictions. Their resilience in the face of the extreme disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is simply inspiring,” she added.

Head of Business Banking at Permanent TSB Mags Brennan said: “It is clear from the quality and standard of finalists across all Award categories that digital is now a critical capability and key to the way we now do business in Ireland. Permanent TSB is committed to supporting businesses in our communities and our partnership with Digital Business Ireland allows us to reward and recognise the very best in digital businesses. Congratulations to all the winners and runners up.”