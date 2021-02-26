Staff evacuated from Limerick manufacturing facility following fire

Crews from Limerick fire and Rescue Service attended an incident at Stryker Orthopaedics in Raheen in the early hours of this Friday morning.

Three units from Limerick Fire Station, Mulgrave Street and one from Rathkeale responded after receiving the call at 2.52am.

The city-based firefighters spent just over four hours at the scene. Their west Limerick colleagues returned to base shortly after 6am. It is understood a machine went on fire.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the facility was evacuated as a precaution but that full production has resumed.

"There was a localised incident relating to a machine at our Limerick facility which triggered our Emergency Response Team. An evacuation of the site was undertaken as a precaution and the emergency services were contacted," she said.

"The machine was made safe and the plant has returned to production this morning. We are committed to a safe and healthy work environment for our employees. We’re currently conducting an investigation into the cause of the incident," she added.

There are no reports of any injuries arising from the incident.