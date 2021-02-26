NATIONAL NEWS
Gardai launch 'urgent' appeal to locate van in North Cork
Members of the public should not approach the vehicle
Gardaí in North Cork say they are urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van.
In an appeal, issued by the Garda Press Office, information is being sought in relation to the vehicle which has a registration umber 03-WW-1556.
"Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately. Do not approach this vehicle," reads the statement.
No further details have been released regarding the appeal
Garda Alert - North Cork, 26th February 2021— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 26, 2021
