Gardai launch 'urgent' appeal to locate van in North Cork

Gardaí in North Cork say they are urgently looking to trace the whereabouts of a red Toyota Corolla Van.

In an appeal, issued by the Garda Press Office, information is being sought in relation to the vehicle which has a registration umber 03-WW-1556.

"Members of the public with information are asked to call 999 immediately. Do not approach this vehicle," reads the statement.

No further details have been released regarding the appeal